Iron Financial LLC Invests $67,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 897,758 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 528,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 289,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATSG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

