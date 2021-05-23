Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.48. 1,021,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,409. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

