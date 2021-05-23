Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $34.53 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. The New York Times makes up 2.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after buying an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,475 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $75,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NYT traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. 1,225,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,978. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

