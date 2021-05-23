Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,457 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $367.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

