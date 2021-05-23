AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. 5,577,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.