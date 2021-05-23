Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $150.03. 392,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,275. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

