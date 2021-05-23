H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $16.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRUFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

HRUFF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

