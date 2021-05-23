Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.44 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.65. Globant has a one year low of $130.92 and a one year high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globant will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.50.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.