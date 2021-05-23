Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 26,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 390,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $20,205,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 481,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,398. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.