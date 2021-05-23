Marlin (POND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.60 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Marlin has a market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 65.6% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00395544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00181405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00683242 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

