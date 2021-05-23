NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $687,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. 8,689,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,039. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.