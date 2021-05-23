Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,546. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

