Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 17,198 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

DE stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.88 and a 200 day moving average of $318.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

