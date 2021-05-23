nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Purchased by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. nCino accounts for 2.6% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 in the last ninety days.

NCNO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. 1,171,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -174.67.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

