Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires 19,017 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.95. 571,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,302. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

