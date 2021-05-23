The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

SHW stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $283.13. 1,438,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,218. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.65 and a 200-day moving average of $250.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

