Smith Asset Management Group LP Grows Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

UI traded down $6.26 on Friday, hitting $287.24. 85,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.56. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

