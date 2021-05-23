Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,840 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $140.17. 2,967,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,616. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

