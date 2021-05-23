Smith Asset Management Group LP Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 346,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock worth $20,825,705. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

