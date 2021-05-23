Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.93 on Friday, reaching $211.06. 22,825,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average of $246.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

