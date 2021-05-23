Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.15% of Jabil worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 571,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

