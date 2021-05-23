MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40,755 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,755 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

HYG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.11. 36,466,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,975,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

