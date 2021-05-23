Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,629,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PSFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 4,225,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23.
Paysafe Profile
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
