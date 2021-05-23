Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,629,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 4,225,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23.

PSFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.