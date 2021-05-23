PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,245 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Dollar General by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,640,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,801. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.09.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

