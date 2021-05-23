Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $3.76 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.29. 15,441,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,767,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.