Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 2,075 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold comprises 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after buying an additional 1,841,512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,568,000 after buying an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 886,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $30,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,588. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.