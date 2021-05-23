MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,889 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 93,613 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000.

MNA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.41. 50,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,635. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

