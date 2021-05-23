46,314 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 3,513,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

