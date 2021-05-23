Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,985,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,730,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,530,000.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. 519,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,708. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

