Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 16,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,879,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 72,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,251,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

