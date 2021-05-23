Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,224 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 4,365,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 463.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -42.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.