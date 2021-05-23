Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,637 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QCOM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,673,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502,145. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.