voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

Shares of VJET stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. 19,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,570. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of -1.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

VJET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on voxeljet in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on voxeljet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

