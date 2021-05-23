$786.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce sales of $786.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840.57 million and the lowest is $732.65 million. Cabot reported sales of $518.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Cabot by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cabot by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. 262,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,543. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

