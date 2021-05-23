Zacks: Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.32 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $19.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $19.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $20.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 213.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.46. 596,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.72. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $149.89. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.