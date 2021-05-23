FujiCoin (FJC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $6.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,320.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.48 or 0.05802677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.92 or 0.01552927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00396011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00140054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00601991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00435344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,468,642,541 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

