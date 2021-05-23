CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $168,389.26 and approximately $81.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,264,797 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

