Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $7,071,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

