Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.74. 4,033,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.