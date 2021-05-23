Fifth Third Bancorp Has $15.16 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average of $158.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

