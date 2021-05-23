TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Position Increased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in TCG BDC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 86,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $743.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.