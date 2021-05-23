Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,550%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.46. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $143.27 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

