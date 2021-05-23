Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $136.97. 1,676,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

