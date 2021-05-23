Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,198. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

