Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,500 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WestRock were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $57.94. 2,294,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. WestRock has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.