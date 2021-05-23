Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.82. 631,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,745. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $163.86 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.63 and a 200-day moving average of $288.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

