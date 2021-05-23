Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

