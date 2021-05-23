iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,088,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,374. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

