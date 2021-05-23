Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.55 on Friday, hitting $639.22. 847,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $643.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.51. The firm has a market cap of $268.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $311.11 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

