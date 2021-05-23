Syverson Strege & Co Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,997,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 330,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $217,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.86. 554,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

